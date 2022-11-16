Dero Price Tops $4.10 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $223,327.20 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00024321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00347697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00121514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00767771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00618040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00233185 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,031,627 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

