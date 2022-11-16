Dennis Dean Buys 33,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) CFO Dennis Dean purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 973,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

