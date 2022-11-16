Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $467.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

