Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 176 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. 106,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

