Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,411 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.