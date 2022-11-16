Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,026.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 98,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.