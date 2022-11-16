Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 895 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

