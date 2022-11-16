Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $37.08 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 4.2% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $72,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 215,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.