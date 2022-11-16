Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MAA traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,515. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

