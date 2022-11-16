Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $13.07 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

