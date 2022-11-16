Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, November 17th.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

