Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 3,396 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $191,228.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 10,227 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $574,041.51.

On Monday, November 7th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $61,688.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $56,080.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

