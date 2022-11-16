Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.94.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
