Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

