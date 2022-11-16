DEI Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $52,611.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00347773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018182 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

