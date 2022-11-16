DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBSDY stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.9631 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DBS Group

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

