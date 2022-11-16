Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 5.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.44. 3,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 782,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,240.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,259,344 shares of company stock worth $25,390,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 97,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

