Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.42 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003432 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $43.22 million and $28.42 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

