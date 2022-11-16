Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Trading Up 0.1%

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.38. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRKTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darktrace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Darktrace Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

