Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. 60,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.