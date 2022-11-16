Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.16. 45,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.28. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

