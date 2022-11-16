Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.62. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after acquiring an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

