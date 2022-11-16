DA Davidson Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.03.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 129,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
