DA Davidson Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 129,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

