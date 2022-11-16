Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Update

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,182. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

