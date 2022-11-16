Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,049. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

