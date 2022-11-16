CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.84

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CyberAgent in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CyberAgent Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYAGF)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.