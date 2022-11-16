Curve DAO Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.40 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $311.65 million and approximately $46.40 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00573779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.67 or 0.29887198 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

