Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,812 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,688,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,872,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $412.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

