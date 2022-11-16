Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.60. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
