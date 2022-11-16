Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.60. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

About Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

