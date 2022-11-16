CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 137,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

