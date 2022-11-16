CSM Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

