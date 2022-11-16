CSM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,095,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 18.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 179,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

