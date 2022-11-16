CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $106.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,473. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

