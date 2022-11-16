Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86,796.00

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00019256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $100.66 million and $86,796.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00574201 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.77 or 0.29909220 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com.The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform.The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million.MCO Swap Program:The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch.Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here.Please refer to this link for details on the current token of the Crypto.com ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.