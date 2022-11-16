CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $1.00. CrowdGather shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 12,280 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

