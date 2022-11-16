Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Up 3%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.85 and last traded at $99.56. Approximately 37,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,271,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,886. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

