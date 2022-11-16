Critical Survey: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Communities and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 8 0 2.89 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 7.58 $392.25 million $2.05 67.81 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 12.18 $1.05 billion $7.54 7.83

This table compares Sun Communities and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 8.81% 3.34% 1.66% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 145.60% 11.31% 6.99%

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sun Communities pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Sun Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

