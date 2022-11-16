Critical Comparison: Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) & Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and Hurco Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93% Hurco Companies 3.47% 3.79% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Senseonics and Hurco Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Hurco Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million 43.70 -$302.47 million N/A N/A Hurco Companies $235.20 million 0.72 $6.76 million $1.32 19.40

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Senseonics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. It also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, the company offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

