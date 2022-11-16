Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $79.65 million and $11.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00014671 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
