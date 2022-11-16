Cowen Trims TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price to $44.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.
TTEC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 5,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
