Cowen Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

