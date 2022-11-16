Covey Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 2.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 43,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,690. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

