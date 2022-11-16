Covey Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,431 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 5.8% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $389.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,400. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $703.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

