Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Update

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,410,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,212 shares of company stock worth $1,757,080.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $5,715,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coursera Price Performance
Shares of COUR stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.