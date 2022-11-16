Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Update

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,410,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,212 shares of company stock worth $1,757,080.

Get Coursera alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $5,715,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coursera Price Performance

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.