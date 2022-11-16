Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

CTVA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

