Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

