Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Short Interest Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,440,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 19,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.20. 8,395,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,865. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

