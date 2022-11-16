Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Copperleaf Technologies (TSE: CPLF):

11/14/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

11/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$5.50.

11/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

11/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPLF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.54. 656,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$24.99. The company has a market cap of C$247.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.