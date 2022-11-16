Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Director Brian Arthur Phillips Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Brian Arthur Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$220,725.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.21. 1,058,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,951. The firm has a market capitalization of C$885.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.39. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.