Contrasting Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Holley has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Holley and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 0.53 -$27.14 million $0.06 51.00 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.25 -$7.65 million ($0.47) -6.15

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Holley. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holley and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $8.78, indicating a potential upside of 186.86%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Summary

Holley beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

