Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM remained flat at $18.25 on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

