Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on December 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM remained flat at $18.25 on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.
About Consumers Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumers Bancorp (CBKM)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.